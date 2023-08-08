Left Menu

Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide'

A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.The 17-year-old, a student of Pre University Course-I, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsitys campus, they said.

A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

The 17-year-old, a student of Pre University Course-I, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity's campus, they said. As per preliminary information, the student, is suspected to have ended life after he reportedly grew homesick, a police official said.

The student, a native of Sangareddy district had joined the institute a week ago and it seems he was feeling lonely for the past four days, the official said.

No suicide note was found. Further probe was on, police said.

On June 13, a girl student of Pre University Course-I of the institute, was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, police had said.

