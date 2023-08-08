Left Menu

Japan's envoy felicitates president of Delhi-based organisation for promoting India-Japan friendship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 19:48 IST
Japan's Ambassador in India Suzuki Hiroshi on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to felicitate the president of a Delhi-based organisation who has been awarded the decoration of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, officials said.

Ravi Chopra, president of Ship for World Youth Alumni Association India (SWYAA), has received the decoration awarded by the Japanese government in recognition of his ''outstanding contribution'' in promoting friendship and mutual understanding between Japan and India, the Japanse Embassy here said in a statement.

The ambassador hosted a ceremony to felicitate Chopra, the statement said.

Suzuki, referring to his own memories of participating in exchange programmes, congratulated Chopra for his contributions to people-to-people exchange and cultural understanding between the two countries, it said.

Chopra expressed his desire to continue to contribute to Japan-India relations, noting the important role that human exchange plays in the development of bilateral relations, the statement added.

