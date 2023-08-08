Thane-based management institute fined Rs 1.10 lakh for violation of norms

The University of Mumbai has slapped a Rs 1.10 lakh fine on a Thane-based management institute for violating the varsity regulations and admitting students to a new course without approval.

Two students of the old BMS course failed to complete the course and were granted ATKT. These students were asked by the institute to enrol for the new course and appear for the examinations after paying the necessary fees.

However, even after passing the exam, the students were not issued mark sheets by the institute.

On receiving the complaints from the students, the University of Mumbai in an order dated July 12 fined the institute Rs 1,10,000 which includes the penalty for admitting the students for the new course without the due approval of the university and also allowing them to write the exams.

