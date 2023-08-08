Left Menu

Thane-based management institute fined Rs 1.10 lakh for violation of norms

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:17 IST
Thane-based management institute fined Rs 1.10 lakh for violation of norms
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Mumbai has slapped a Rs 1.10 lakh fine on a Thane-based management institute for violating the varsity regulations and admitting students to a new course without approval.

Two students of the old BMS course failed to complete the course and were granted ATKT. These students were asked by the institute to enrol for the new course and appear for the examinations after paying the necessary fees.

However, even after passing the exam, the students were not issued mark sheets by the institute.

On receiving the complaints from the students, the University of Mumbai in an order dated July 12 fined the institute Rs 1,10,000 which includes the penalty for admitting the students for the new course without the due approval of the university and also allowing them to write the exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023