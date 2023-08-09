Left Menu

Magic Bus India Foundation signs pact with Haryana govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2023
Magic Bus India Foundation signs pact with Haryana govt
The Haryana government has signed an agreement with Magic Bus India Foundation to introduce life skills education in government schools of the state.

This collaboration aims to empower government school teachers to deliver life skills education, fostering the holistic development of adolescents in government schools across Panchkula, Gurugram and Yamuna Nagar.

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, the implementing agency for Samagra Shiksha under the Government of Haryana, has partnered with Magic Bus India Foundation, a non-profit organisation, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through its teacher-led programme, Magic Bus India Foundation will train about 1,400 teachers to benefit 80,000 adolescents across 700 government schools.

''Haryana is strongly aligned with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and we believe that empowering young minds with the right skills is the key to unlocking their potential and creating a brighter future. The partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation is a significant step towards providing life skills education to our adolescents, enabling them to become self-reliant,'' Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad Consultant Sanjay Kumar said.

''Through our partnership with the Haryana government, we look forward to taking Magic Bus India Foundation's rich experience in life skills education to the teachers and adolescents of Haryana,'' Magic Bus India Foundation Global CEO Jayant Rastogi said.

