NITIE bets big on infrastructural development

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), which will soon become the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), is betting big on infrastructural development.

The institute is also planning to double the number of students enrolled here.

''I would like to see double the number of students in IIM Mumbai and for this, we need better infrastructure, research and accommodation for the staff. We will work on this as early as possible,'' Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of Society and Board of Governors, NITIE, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He is also the Chairman and Founder of Allcargo Group.

On Tuesday, Parliament has cleared the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

NITIE will officially become IIM, Mumbai.

According to Shetty, NITIE has a reputation for excellence in imparting quality education in the fields of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences.

''Inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act, 2017 will further encourage us to continue our journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow... The acknowledgement will further strengthen our resolve to set up new benchmarks of learning excellence,'' he said.

All students, currently enrolled in various programmes in NITIE, will get IIM Mumbai certification, Shetty said, adding that at present, there are 1,200 students enrolled in its various programmes.

When asked about the fee structure after becoming IIM, NITIE Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari said the board will take an overview of the matter and then decide on the same.

''Ultimately, we want to make IIM Mumbai self-sustained, therefore, we will work towards developing infrastructure that can accommodate increasing numbers of students and staff members, introduce new programmes, and research projects and form industry collaborations that will help students in their learning process.

''We will also review the current fees structure in due course of time,'' he added.

