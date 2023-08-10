BML Munjal University's School of Law Sets the Bar High with Global Collaborations

School of Law, BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, is taking legal education to new heights by forging significant collaborations with over five prestigious international universities namely; Syracuse University's College of Law, the Law School at the University of Augsburg in Germany, Duke University's School of Law, the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law, and Durham's School of Law. Through these collaborations, BMU is fostering a dynamic learning environment that would ensure that its students and faculties gain invaluable insights into diverse legal systems and a comprehensive understanding of the interconnected global legal landscape. The College of Law, Syracuse University will allow selected students from BMU to study for a semester at one of the USA's premier law schools, immersing themselves in a multicultural academic environment. The partnership with School of Law, University of Augsburg will open the door for BMU students to participate in prestigious summer programmes in European and International Economic Law and their esteemed LLM programme, enriching their understanding of international legal affairs. The partnership with Duke University School of Law will introduce innovative summer academies in the US and the Netherlands, enabling students to gain cutting-edge legal knowledge while experiencing diverse legal cultures. The research exchange program will further foster collaboration between faculties, paving the way for groundbreaking research initiatives. BMU's collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh School of Law will set a precedent for Indian law schools, offering BMU students priority access to the distinguished US law programme at a substantial discount. This pioneering initiative has been designed to empower BMU students to complete their degrees abroad, providing them with unparalleled value and a truly international experience. Speaking on the collaborations, Dr. Pritam Baruah, Dean, School of Law, BMU, stated, ''We are delighted to partner with prestigious international universities in areas of student experiences, teaching, and research. We want our students to get an immersive international experience as a part of their legal education. We also want international students and academics to engage with legal issues of the "global south" as well as the twin issues of fast disappearing borders on some fronts, and increasingly deepening one's on the other." He further added, "Through our collaborations, BMU's SoL nurtures graduates who are equipped to lead with an international mindset based on a sound understanding of diverse legal systems, and anchored in a commitment to justice, equality, liberty and fraternity." In partnerships like Syracuse University, the university thoughtfully eliminates additional charges beyond tuition fees, ensuring that students can pursue the programme without unnecessary financial burdens, leading to a saving of around INR 20 lakhs. Additionally, financial aid opportunities are available for students admitted to Duke's top-ranked programme, which will be determined by Duke. BMU's commitment to international exposure does not end with these partnerships. The university is in advanced discussions with prestigious institutions like Durham University Law School, the University of Florence, and the University of Coventry for future student and faculty exchange programmes. The forthcoming partnership with Coventry University's Law School is set to create more opportunities for academic and cultural exchange. Moreover, BMU's SoL has agreements for priority admission and discounted tuition for BMU's students in international summer immersion programmes for courses in universities such as London School of Economics, Fordham University, Syracuse University and Duke University. About BML Munjal University Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level. For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

