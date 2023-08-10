Jadavpur University student dies after falling from hostel balcony

A first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died after allegedly falling from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel, police said on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old boy was an undergraduate student of Bengali (honours). He allegedly fell from the A2 hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, they said. ''He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College. He succumbed to the injuries at 4.30 am,'' a police officer said.

The boy was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district's Hanskhali, he said.

Classes for the first year began a couple of days back, police said.

