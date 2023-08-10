Elizabeth Lee takes over as director of American Center Kolkata
Elizabeth Lee has taken over as director of the American Center Kolkata and the public affairs officer of the US Consulate General here, an official release said on Thursday.
Lee succeeded Adrian Pratt.
"I am delighted to be here in Kolkata and to represent the USA in the East and Northeast India. I look forward to engaging with the people and learning about their heritage and culture as we work together to advance the US-India partnership in this region," Lee was quoted as saying in the release.
Lee, who hails from southwestern West Virginia, has served in various public affairs roles in Riyadh, Tokyo, Islamabad and Lahore, it said.
