Left Menu

Maharashtra govt must reduce fees of some recruitment exams or VBA will agitate, says Ambedkar

PTI | Akola | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:16 IST
Maharashtra govt must reduce fees of some recruitment exams or VBA will agitate, says Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The fees for recruitment exams being conducted by the Maharashtra government are exorbitant and an agitation would be held if these are not reduced, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed fees for some of these exams were as high as Rs 900 for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 1000 for those from the general category.

He also alleged that two private companies contracted to conduct these exams and collect fees have been accused of various irregularities.

''The fees must be reduced or else we will carry out an agitation. Why are the unemployed being troubled this way? Are these funds for Lok Sabha polls,'' Ambedkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023