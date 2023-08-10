Maharashtra govt must reduce fees of some recruitment exams or VBA will agitate, says Ambedkar
- Country:
- India
The fees for recruitment exams being conducted by the Maharashtra government are exorbitant and an agitation would be held if these are not reduced, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, he claimed fees for some of these exams were as high as Rs 900 for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 1000 for those from the general category.
He also alleged that two private companies contracted to conduct these exams and collect fees have been accused of various irregularities.
''The fees must be reduced or else we will carry out an agitation. Why are the unemployed being troubled this way? Are these funds for Lok Sabha polls,'' Ambedkar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Maharashtra
- Rs 1000
- Ambedkar
- Vanchit Bahujan
- Prakash Ambedkar
ALSO READ
Opposition to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against government: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
Maharashtra: Two days holiday declared for schools, colleges amid 'red alert' for Raigad district
Cong deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt on Manipur issue: Sources.
Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives no-confidence motion notice against government in Lok Sabha