VP Dhankhar to flag off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs in Delhi on Aug 11: Culture Ministry

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will flag off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs in Delhi on Friday, the Culture Ministry said.

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be celebrated across the nation from August 13- 15 wherein people will be encouraged to hoist flags on the premises of homes, it said on Thursday.

To ensure massive outreach of the campaign and ensure high 'Jan Bhagidari', a 'Tiranga' bike rally with MPs and ministers is being organized on August 11 morning at Pragati Maidan here, it said.

The rally will be flagged off by Vice President Dhankhar. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy will also present on the occasion, the ministry said in a statement.

After the flagg-off, the bike rally will reach the India Gate circle. The rally will then move in a circle around the India Gate complex, crossing the Kartavya Path and will culminate at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, it said.

AKAM is an ongoing celebration to commemorate 75 glorious years of a progressive independent India. This initiative by the Government of India aims to bring in focus on the freedom struggle, and the milestones this nation has achieved, the ministry said.

''The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation. Last year, this campaign witnessed immense success wherein crores of households hoisted the 'Tiranga' at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website,'' the statement said.

