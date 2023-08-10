Left Menu

ASI working on projects to upgrade 3 prime museums associated with Buddha: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:17 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India is working on projects to upgrade and refurbish three prime museums associated with the footprints of the Buddha in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

He was asked about the steps taken by the government to preserve and promote Indian culture during the last three years.

''The Ministry of Culture has taken necessary steps to achieve its mandate i.e preservation and conservation of cultural heritage and promotion of tangible and intangible art and culture through its attached, subordinate and autonomous organisations,'' Reddy said.

Sharing more details, he enumerated the number of initiatives taken by the government to promote and preserve culture. ''The Archaeological Survey of India is working on projects to upgrade and refurbish three prime museums associated with the footprints of the Buddha, i.e. at Bodh Gaya (Enlightenment), Sarnath (First Sermon) and Nalanda (Ancient Buddhist University of profound fame),'' he said.

Bodh Gaya and Nalanda are located in Bihar while Sarnath is in Uttar Pradesh.

