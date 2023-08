Eye flu spreading fast in Himachal; over 2,500 cases in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), August 10 (PTI) Eye flu or conjunctivitis is spreading fast in Himachal Pradesh, with the number of infected patients crossing 2,500 in the Hamirpur district alone, officials said on Thursday.

The number of eye flu patients in Hamirpur until Thursday rose to 2,609, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said.

Pointing out that the risk of eye flu is highest among children, Agnihotri said the health department has instructed schools and colleges to take necessary precautions and ensure that infected students do not join their institutions. The Badsar area in Hamirpur is the most affected with maximum cases of conjunctivitis, the CMO said. According to officials, the number of infected people has increased to 900 at the National Institute of Technology here, which has been closed for offline studies till August 15 following a reported rise in infections among students, teachers and staff members.

A spokesman of the NIT said students have been advised not to venture out and remain in their hostels. Meanwhile, the number of eye flu patients in a private residential school here has risen to about 250, the officials said.

Reports of hundreds of eye flu cases are pouring in from Bilaspur, Una, Sirmaur and other districts as well, they added.

