Delhi school students not allowed to use mobiles in classrooms: DoE

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the classrooms of Delhi government schools and private schools for students, the Directorate of Education DoE said on Thursday. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school, a DoE circular said.

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the classrooms of Delhi government schools and private schools for students, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Thursday. Teachers and other staff have also been asked to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

“Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school,” a DoE circular said. School authorities have been asked to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency.

This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

