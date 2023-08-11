J’khand makes 1-yr compulsory service for paramedical students in home state

Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday made it mandatory for paramedical students to serve in state hospitals for a year after they pass out or pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren also decided to hold the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 in the state later this year.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, ''Candidates who pass out from government paramedical institutions in Jharkhand will have to sign a bond that they will serve in state hospitals for a year or pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.'' The cabinet also gave nod to hold the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 in Jharkhand from October 27 to November 5 and approved Rs 13 crore to host the event. Candidates from extremely backward class who were not getting reservation benefits in seven Jharkhand districts — Lohardaga, Gumla, Simedga, West Singhbhum, Dumka, Latehar and Khunti — will now be eligible for district-level government jobs under EWS, an official said after the Cabinet meeting. As many as 30 proposals were passed by the Cabinet that included providing 1kg grams at Re 1 per family under the food security scheme in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)