Educational institutes build nation's future: Former prez Kovind

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
Educational institutes of a nation are the builders of its future, former president Ram Nath Kovind said here on Friday, telling the students who received their degrees at a convocation function that they must give back to the society. Addressing a gathering as chief guest at the 33rd convocation of Kurukshetra University here, Kovind told the students that they must help the weaker sections of society.

Lauding the academic and research achievements of Kurukshetra University, Kovind said that it has given five Padma Shri awardees, 16 Arjuna Award winners, six Dronacharya Award winners, one Major Dhyan Chand awardee, and a large number of scientists, thinkers, artists, and political leaders to the nation. It speaks of the high standard of education given by the university, he said.

Kovind said that the university has created a distinct identity for itself not only in Haryana but also in the entire country.

He also lauded the state government's focus on ''Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'' programme and said that the development of a society takes place in a true sense only when women are educated and empowered.

A total of 1,660 students received degrees in the convocation.

On the occasion, Kovind also conferred honorary degrees of D.Litt. on Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, and Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj for their exemplary contribution to society in various fields.

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of KU Bandaru Dattatreya and Devvrat were present at the ceremony.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was conferred Basic Certificate in Japanese language and culture by the former President. Khattar along with five other government officials were students of the first batch of the three-month certificate course offered by Kurukshetra University two years ago.

In his address, Khattar said that learning different languages makes one create cultural bridges of love and brotherhood. The chief minister also addressed the students in Japanese.

Khattar called upon the students there to work hard for the nation which will be the true test of their education. Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice Chancellor of the university, said all undergraduate programmes in all its on-campus and affiliated colleges have implemented the National Education Policy-2020.

Earlier, on the invitation of the Governor of Gujarat, former president Kovind visited Gurukul Kurukshetra where he was joined by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

