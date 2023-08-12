Left Menu

Delhi govt launches climate summit to engage youth

The two-day summit featured expert sessions addressing themes such as climate change impacts, climate finance, and the catalytic role of Eco-Clubs to equip educational institutions with the tools and knowledge to champion sustainability and foster climate leadership.The summit accentuates the significance of integrating air quality education and environmental consciousness into educational curricula.

The Delhi government has launched a 10-month framework to engage educational institutions to foster climate leadership among youth through 'Delhi Youth for Climate Summit' that was held on August 10 and 11, officials said on Friday. The programme seeks to go beyond theoretical knowledge, trying to inspire educational institutions to translate their learnings into practical action. “On the first day, participants engaged with experts spanning the policymaking and research domains, delving into the multifaceted aspects of climate change impacts. Day two facilitated breakout groups consisting of Eco-Club convenors and college representatives to collaboratively brainstorm ways to revitalise these clubs in colleges,” a statement by the Delhi government said. The two-day summit featured expert sessions addressing themes such as climate change impacts, climate finance, and the catalytic role of Eco-Clubs to equip educational institutions with the tools and knowledge to champion sustainability and foster climate leadership.

“The summit accentuates the significance of integrating air quality education and environmental consciousness into educational curricula. By providing a global perspective on air pollution and its far-reaching impacts, educational institutions will gain a deeper understanding of climate change and its consequences,” Delhi government advisor Reena Gupta said. She said the event underscores the role institutions play in nurturing a culture of sustainability, preparing students to tackle diverse environmental challenges proactively. “It encourages the adoption of sustainable practices like waste reduction, energy conservation, and the promotion of green infrastructure through active eco-projects in their respective colleges,” she added.

