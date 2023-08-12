Left Menu

Panel formed to probe incident of children falling sick at MCD school

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:17 IST
  • India

A four-member committee has been constituted to probe the case of 28 children falling sick at a municipal school in west Delhi's Naraina after allegedly inhaling noxious fumes following a suspected ''gas leak'' incident nearby.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement, said the panel comprises a ''zonal superintending engineer, assistant commissioner, DDE and DHO''.

''Deputy Commissioner the Karol Bagh zone has constituted a four-member committee to look into the incident of school children falling sick yesterday,'' it said.

The 28 students were hospitalised on Friday with two of them requiring oxygen support, officials said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the students, including the two girls who were put on oxygen support in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, were doing fine.

Nineteen students were sent to RML Hospital, 14 of whom were discharged on Friday, and nine were sent to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, all of whom were discharged after medical aid on Friday.

A senior police officer had said that a case was registered under sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people.

