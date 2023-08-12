Chhattisgarh teacher dons school uniform to inspire students to take dress code seriously

Every Saturday, an unusual scene unfolds at the Government Gokulram Verma Primary School in Raipur. Amid chirping children milling about the premises, a grown-up person turns up wearing the school uniform. Meet teacher Janhavi Yadu (30), who decided to become a 'big student' to improve her camaraderie with the children. But her bigger aim is to impart a valuable lesson to her students – to inspire them to wear the uniform neatly. On the face of it, expecting students to wear their school uniform properly may not be a big ask. However, Yadu said most of her students belong to the disadvantaged section of society.

"Many students come to school on an empty stomach. So one can understand the reason behind them being shabbily dressed," she said. Yadu said she then thought of a subtle and friendly to improve the situation. "To inspire the children to wear their uniform properly, I started wearing the same uniform to school every Saturday from this academic year," she said.

The primary teacher said her students' response moved her the day she first walked into the school looking like them.

"I cannot forget that day. They were thrilled; some of them even hugged me. I asked them how wonderful it would be if we all dressed properly." This uniform lesson has brought noticeable changes in the behaviour of children, she said.

"Students earlier used to treat me as their guardian or mother. But now they treat me as their friend," she said. Yadu expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her family and fellow teachers in her initiative. Headmaster M Gurunath said when Yadu discussed the idea with him, he immediately approved it. "I found it innovative. This step has boosted the confidence of the children in her class and they are more willing to respond to questions," he said. Local ward corporator Bholaram Sahu was also all praise for the teacher. "The efforts of Yadu madam are laudable," said Sahu, adding that students are also doing better academically.

Usha Sahu, whose kids study in Yadu's class, shared her children's happiness at finding their teacher wearing the uniform. "They were very happy to find their teacher in school dress," she said.

