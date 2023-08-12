Left Menu

Odisha: 16 students injured in lightning strike in Kendrapara

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:23 IST
Sixteen students of a state-run school in Odisha's Kendrapara district were injured in a lightning strike on Saturday, police said.

Lightning struck the 11 kv power line near Kudanagari Adarsha Vidyalaya in Garadpur block, and the impact was such that the students who were in a room of the school's hostel also experienced shocks, they said.

Among the students, two were boys and 14 were girls. They were all students of classes 6 and 7.

The injured students were taken to the community health centre, and at present, all of them are out of danger, said doctor Prasant Kumar Jena who treated them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

