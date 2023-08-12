Left Menu

Vice president Dhankhar disapproves of 'demanding' parents

Calling drugs a challenge to humanity, he said it destroys those minds who have the capacity to take the world to a higher level.Delving into the factors behind drug abuse, the vice president said it happens because we are drifting away from our core cultural values and family life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:48 IST
Vice president Dhankhar disapproves of 'demanding' parents
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday disapproved of demanding parents who push their children to pursue 'mainstream' professions and do not allow them to follow their dreams. Interacting with a group of students from Kerala who called on him at the Upa Rashtrapati Nivas here, he said, "Parents want to live their life through their children. That is not good. There is achievement in every walk of life." The vice president expressed strong disapproval of certain demanding parents who push their wards to "become civil servants or engineers when the child actually wants to become a musician or a photographer". Responding to a question from a student, Dhankhar described drug abuse as a menace to the world. Calling drugs a challenge to humanity, he said it destroys those minds who have the capacity to take the world to a higher level.

Delving into the factors behind drug abuse, the vice president said it happens because we are drifting away from our core cultural values and family life. He also called for generating an ecosystem where one believes in friendship, community life, family, and respects elders. Praising the government for taking a tough stance on the drug challenge, Dhankhar appealed to the establishment to be ''stringent with those who deal in drugs and never fear to expose those making money on account of drugs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023