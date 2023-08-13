Left Menu

Two more held in connection with JU student's death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 10:21 IST
Two more held in connection with JU student's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in ragging an 18-year-old undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said.

Three persons have so far been held in the case a senior officer said.

A former student of the varsity, who continued staying at the main hostel, was apprehended on Friday.

''One second-year student of Economics and another of Sociology were arrested on Sunday morning,'' a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The student of Economics is from Bankura district, while the other hails from Arambagh in Hooghly, he said.

Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday.

''The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested ex-student. Both are boarders of the same hostel and were there when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them to get names of those who are also somehow involved in the matter,'' the officer told PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said. An FIR has been registered after the deceased's father lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023