Minor raped by two senior schoolmates in UP village

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two class 12 students of her school in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the 14-year-old was returning home after school, SHO of Rohata police station Ravindra Kumar Singh said.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor's father, the accused had been following the girl everyday following which her brother used to pick and drop her to school. However, on Saturday, the girl's brother was not able to pick up his sister.

Taking advantage of this, the accused forcibly took her to a farm and allegedly raped her. As the class 9 student cried for help, villagers rushed to save her, following which the accused fled from the spot.

A case has been registered and efforts are on arrest the accused.

