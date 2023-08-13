Left Menu

Bengal: Team of child rights body visits house of dead JU student

Kundu fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am the next day.Two students of the varsity were arrested on Sunday morning for their alleged involvement in ragging Kundu, police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 13:12 IST
Bengal: Team of child rights body visits house of dead JU student
  • Country:
  • India

A team of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Sunday visited the house of Jadavpur University student Swapnadip Kundu who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel.

Led by Ananya Chatterjee, adviser to the commission, the team went to the house of Kundu at Bagula in Nadia district and met his family members. Kundu fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am the next day.

Two students of the varsity were arrested on Sunday morning for their alleged involvement in ragging Kundu, police said. Three persons have so far been held in the case, a senior officer said.

The deceased was a first-year Bengali honours student at the university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023