Bengal: Team of child rights body visits house of dead JU student

A team of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Sunday visited the house of Jadavpur University student Swapnadip Kundu who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel.

Led by Ananya Chatterjee, adviser to the commission, the team went to the house of Kundu at Bagula in Nadia district and met his family members. Kundu fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am the next day.

Two students of the varsity were arrested on Sunday morning for their alleged involvement in ragging Kundu, police said. Three persons have so far been held in the case, a senior officer said.

The deceased was a first-year Bengali honours student at the university.

