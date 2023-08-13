Left Menu

Telangana official suspended over allegations of sexual harassment of girls in sports school

A senior official of Telangana State Sports School in Hakimpet here, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing some girl students of the institute, was on Sunday placed under suspension by the state government.

The case brings to mind allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh by female wrestlers, in which the Delhi police on Friday told a metropolitan court in the national capital that there was enough evidence to put him on trial.

Reacting to a report in a vernacular daily today about the allegations of the sexual harassment of girls by the Telangana State Sports School official, state Minister for Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud told reporters that the official has been suspended.

The minister also announced setting up of a five-member committee to enquire into the matter.

''An enquiry has been ordered and further action will be taken up based on its report,'' Goud said.

Saying she was pained by the news report, BRS MLC K Kavitha requested the minister in a post on X, formerly Twitter, to initiate necessary action against the official facing the allegations and to ensure justice for the victims. she also sought a thorough enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the official denied the allegations against him made the media report and called them false.

The school provides free education, coaching, and boarding among other facilities to students and currently coaches them in 11 disciplines including archery, football, and gymnastics.

