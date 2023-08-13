Left Menu

Five held for duping people for providing them with higher education degrees

On Saturday, police got a tip-off about a call centre being operated illegally at Bapu Park in Kotla Mubarakpur where the accused persons made calls to people to dupe them on the pretext of providing them with higher education or degrees, Deputy Commissioner of Police south Chandan Chowdhary said.A raid was conducted and five people, including two women, were found to be indulging in duping people by making calls on mobile phones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:05 IST
Five held for duping people for providing them with higher education degrees
Five people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them with higher education or degrees, police said on Sunday. The three male accused have been identified as Ashish (22), Ashfa Ahmad (24) and Danish Khan (30), all residents of Delhi, they said. On Saturday, police got a tip-off about a call centre being operated illegally at Bapu Park in Kotla Mubarakpur where the accused persons made calls to people to dupe them on the pretext of providing them with higher education or degrees, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

A raid was conducted and five people, including two women, were found to be indulging in duping people by making calls on mobile phones. They were asked to provide the authorisation documents to run the centre but they could not, he said, adding all five were nabbed. Interrogation revealed that they were working in the call centre for the past one year. They used to demand money ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the name of admission, exam fees, etc in higher education institutes. It was revealed that Danish Khan and one Nadeem were masterminds behind the fraud, police said.

