Team of Bengal child rights panel visits house of dead JU student, boys' hostel

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:57 IST
A team of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Sunday went to the Nadia residence of the undergraduate student of Jadavpur University who died after falling off a hostel balcony here recently.

Led by WBCPCR adviser Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, the team first went to the house of the 17-year-old at Bagula in Nadia district and met his family members. Later, they went to the JU main hostel campus in Kolkata where the student died.

Chatterjee claimed that the teen’s death was a clear case of physical assault for which ''we will recommend stringent punishment against those involved in the 'unpardonable' crime.'' ''We spoke to the family members of the student. We were told that he was severely assaulted and cigarette burn marks were found all over his body,'' Chatterjee told reporters.

The WBCRCR adviser said, ''This is an unpardonable and heinous crime. Those behind his death are all adults''.

She alleged that no CCTV cameras are installed on the campus and the university authorities cannot shrug off the responsibility.

WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy, who was part of the team which went to the boys' main hostel campus in the evening, told PTI, ''We are in the process of speaking to everyone concerned.'' The team members were shown the spot where the teen fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel near Prince Anwar Shah Road and spoke to the inmates and hostel staff in details.

The first-year student of Bengali honours fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

So far, two students and an ex-student have been arrested in the case, a senior officer said.

