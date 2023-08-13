Left Menu

Nepal's Vice President Yadav to embark on week-long China trip on Monday

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Ramsahay_YadavG)
Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav will travel to China on Monday for a week-long official visit during which he will attend the 7th China-South Asia Exposition and 27th China Kunming Import & Export Fair.

The events will be held in Kunming City from August 16 to 20.

Yadav is scheduled to address the official opening of the China-South Asia Expo on Wednesday, according to Foreign Ministry sources here.

In the 7th edition of the China-South Asia Expo, Nepal is designated as a ‘Theme Country’, and more than 100 Nepali traders will showcase their products there.

There will be a ‘Nepal Pavilion’ at the expo. It would be inaugurated by the vice president.

Yadav will be accompanied by his spouse Champa Devi Yadav, Education Minister Ashok Kumar Rai, Science and Technology, and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal, sources said.

He will return to Kathmandu on August 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

