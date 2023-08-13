LG Sinha attends Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations on banks of Dal lake in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the Jashn-e-Azadi cultural programme organised by the Jammu and Kashmir government on the banks of Dal lake here to celebrate the Independence Day.

Hundreds of youths participated in the programme.

As emerging artistes including singers and musicians enthralled the audience, Sinha said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have regained the control of their lives.

''Could we follow our own will in the earlier system? Every citizen will say 'No'. We could not live according to our wishes. A calendar of hartal and bandhs would be issued in January. The reins of innocent people's lives were handed over to someone else. ''Under the leadership of PM Modi, we shut the shops of profiteers and puppeteers and return the reins of people's lives back to them,'' Sinha said.

The LG said the politicians who allowed terrorism to take root in Jammu and Kashmir were today a frustrated lot as they have been exposed before the people.

''These people who gave birth to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir are now a frustrated lot. They are spreading lies about the development ushered in border areas through tourism. I don't need to identify these people. Every person in Jammu and Kashmir knows the face of these enemies of peace and development. They have become irrelevant today,'' he said.

Sinha said the youth were earlier turned into stone-pelters by vested interests.

''No one is born a stone-pelter. They were handed the stones by some conflict profiteers. They were misled by taking advantage of their innocence. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are extremely talented but they were denied the opportunities to use this talent for constructive purposes,'' he added.

The participants at the event expressed happiness saying they enjoyed the atmosphere.

''I have seen for the first time that people of Kashmir are celebrating here. Today we also feel we belong to a nation. The people are enjoying it, I think everyone should be given a chance to enjoy,'' Abid Hussain Gorsi, who attended the event, said.

Sarib Altaf, a student, said he was thankful to the hostel warden who allowed him to participate in the programme.

''We are enjoying the Jashn-e-Azadi programme. There are some students who prefer to stay home but I advise them to take part in these programmes,'' Altaf said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)