Efforts will be made to bring Hattibet in Maharashtra on national tourism map: minister

Hattibet tourist spot in Latur district will be brought on the national tourism map, Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for development works worth Rs 3.29 crore related to Hattibet or elephants island, a popular tourist spot situated in Udgir tehsil of Latur district.

''Hattibet is the first 'B' grade tourist destination in this district. The caves which are open for tourists will be developed on the lines of Ajanta-Ellora. PWD officials should prepare a development plan after discussing with experts,'' the minister said.

He said 2023 is being celebrated as the 75th year of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle.

''On Hattibet, Kisan Dal had fought against the Nizam. Besides, a battle had taken place at Ramghat. Work should be done at these important footprints of history,'' Bansode said.

He said an international-level sports university is being established at Balewadi in Pune and an expert in the field will be appointed as its vice-chancellor.

''To groom players who will win medals in the Olympics, Hariyana like Olympic Bhavan will be built in Maharashtra. An amount of Rs 44 crore has been sanctioned by the government,'' said Bansode.

He said Khelo India Academy will be set up in Maharashtra.

