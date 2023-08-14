Don't harbour suicidal tendencies, face life with self-confidence: CM Stalin to youngsters after NEET-related suicide

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday appealed to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence, after a medical aspirant allegedly ended his life.

Stalin claimed that in a few months political change will take place and then the NEET barriers will come crashing down.

''Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear,'' the Chief Minister said, apparently referring to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remarks against the state's anti-NEET bill. The Governor had on Saturday said he would never clear the State’s Bill to exempt it from NEET.

''I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET,'' Stalin said in a statement here.

Expressing shock over the recent demise of the medical aspirant Jagatheeswaran, a student from Chromepet in the city who did not clear NEET in his first attempt, the Chief Minister said he was at a loss to console his family.

''Jagatheeswaran's father Selvasekhar also committed suicide the next day. I am at a loss on how to console his family and friends,'' the Chief Minister said.

His parents wanted to see their studious son become a medical doctor. But Jagadeeswaran ''has joined the list of victims on the altar of NEET exam, which is the most gruesome incident,'' he said. A spate of alleged NEET-related suicides have been reported in the state in the past few years.

''I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own lives under any circumstances. NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction,'' Stalin said in the statement.

Recalling the Assembly resolutions demanding NEET exemption for TN, he said the Governor returned the first resolution and sent the second one to the President for assent.

''It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich,'' the Chief Minister said.

Those who cannot afford to study by spending huge sums of money failed in the test, he claimed, adding that things have come to such a pass that medical education is only for those who have money.

''In spite of this, the state government brought 7.5 percent reservation for the poor students of government schools in medical colleges. But, the Governor refuses to understand. There is a doubt that he is acting like a puppet of the coaching centers,'' Stalin alleged.

Accusing Ravi of ''conducting classes'' at the Raj Bhavan by inviting students, the Chief Minister claimed the Governor ''displayed his ignorance'' when he had remarked that he would not sign the NEET exemption bill, an issue raised by a student's father from Salem during an interaction on Saturday.

''The bill does not await his signature. It rests with the President. Governor has no authority as far as this is concerned, though he is giving the impression that he wields authority. No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeeswaran, the heart of Governor R N Ravi will not melt,'' Stalin said offering his condolences to the bereaved family of Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar.

''Let their death be the final one on the altar of NEET. A bright future awaits you students. Be self-confident. Live and let others live. I urge you once again don't harbour any suicidal tendencies,'' the chief minister said.

While Jagatheeswaran, 19, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, his father was also found hanging at his residence late on Sunday, police said. BJP state unit president K Annamalai condoled the deaths and expressed anguish.

He said students taking to such extreme steps will leave their parents heartbroken for life.

Exams don't stop at schools and students should be prepared to face them at many levels, he tweeted.

''It is the duty of the parents to ensure the children don't fall prey to societal pressures. Every child is born with a speciality and nobody can snatch away someone's opportunity,'' he added.

Children should not be compared with each other over marks, he said.

MDMK leader Vaiko expressed concern over the death of the father-son duo.

In a statement, he slammed the Central BJP for its ''adamant, autocratic'' on NEET and pointed out at the alleged suicide of a number of medical aspirants from the state over the issue. Tamil Nadu has been demanding NEET exemption for its students.

