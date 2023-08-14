Left Menu

One day world will celebrate Kanyasree Divas as International Girl Child Day: Mamata Banerjee

It was launched by 2012.Kanyasree Prakalpa has also won accolades both in the national and international fora for its good governance.Banerjee said Bengal should keep moving forward and not allow others to stop its progress.Referring to Bengals contribution to the countrys freedom struggle, its rich culture and merit, she said It was from here that the renaissance and struggle for countrys freedom had started.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:14 IST
One day world will celebrate Kanyasree Divas as International Girl Child Day: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that the West Bengal government's 'Kanyasree' scheme of has become a ''brand'' and 'Kanyasree Divas' will one day be celebrated across the globe as the International Girl Child Day.

'Kanyasree' is now a brand and it is ''written in golden words'' across the globe, she said at a programme to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'Kanyasree Divas' here.

''I believe that this day will be celebrated as the International Girl Child's Day in future,'' she said and recounted the ''proud moment'' when she received the United Nations Public Services Award (UNPSA) in 2017 for the scheme beating several other countries from around the globe who had participated in the competition.

''I felt so proud when we won the award. I prepared the logo. The theme song for the Kanyasree Prakalpa was written and tuned by me,'' she reminisced. The scheme is a conditional cash transfer scheme for adolescent girls aged 13 to 19 years from economically backward families in West Bengal to prevent their marriage before they turn 18. It was launched by 2012.

'Kanyasree Prakalpa' has also won accolades both in the national and international fora for its good governance.

Banerjee said Bengal should keep moving forward and not allow others to stop its progress.

Referring to Bengal's contribution to the country's freedom struggle, its rich culture and merit, she said ''It was from here that the renaissance and struggle for country's freedom had started. If you visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Island you will see that 90 per cent of the names of freedom fighters are from Bengal and the rest are from Punjab''.

''Bengal's culture and merit must keep moving forward. Nobody can stop or threat Bengal. We will surprise others by developing Bengal,'' she said. Bengal must become the center of communal harmony where people of all religions can co-exist, Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023