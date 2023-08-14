Left Menu

NEP will be scrapped in Karnataka from next academic year: CM Siddaramaiah

The Congress then in opposition had criticised the NEP, dubbing it the Nagpur Education Policy, aimed at propagating RSS agenda. RSS headquarters is situated in Nagpur.The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to scrap the NEP, and during the recent budget the CM had said that it will be replaced by a state education policy SEP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:13 IST
NEP will be scrapped in Karnataka from next academic year: CM Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) will be scrapped in the state from the next academic year.

He said his government by scrapping the NEP, which was brought in by the previous BJP government, will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution.

''NEP was implemented in Karnataka, when it was not introduced in any other BJP-ruled states....I want to tell one thing, this year there was a bit of delay, from the next year onwards we will change the NEP and will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution, because BJP is anti-constitution and they believe in Manuwad,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at the general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee here, he said NEP has to be scrapped after making necessary preparations, and as the academic year had begun by the time the election results were out and the government was formed, it has been continued this year, to avoid inconvenience to students in the middle of the year.

NEP has been opposed by students, parents and lecturers and teachers, he said, alleging the BJP has sacrificed the interest of students by implementing NEP in Karnataka even before other states implemented it.

Karnataka became the first to adopt NEP in higher education, in August 2021. The Congress then in opposition had criticised the NEP, dubbing it the ''Nagpur Education Policy'', aimed at propagating RSS agenda. RSS' headquarters is situated in Nagpur.

The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to scrap the NEP, and during the recent budget the CM had said that it will be replaced by a state education policy (SEP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023