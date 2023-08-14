Left Menu

Maharashtra govt planning SARTHI type institute for Muslim students, says minister Sattar

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:51 IST
Maharashtra govt planning SARTHI type institute for Muslim students, says minister Sattar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RadioPakistan)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar said an institute will be set on the lines of the state-run SARTHI to provide educational and financial help to Muslim students.

Speaking at a function on Friday, the state minister for minority development said a policy to earmark district planning committee funds for development of minority communities will be unveiled soon.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) focuses on empowering underprivileged students from the Maratha community.

He also said his ministry was committed to protecting Wakf properties and would ensure their optimal utilisation to help the community.

Sattar said the state government had official declared the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Janullah Shah Baba here as a pilgrimage site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023