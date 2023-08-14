Left Menu

Visva-Bharati VC takes part in hunger strike to protest ‘fake news’

14-08-2023
Visva-Bharati VC takes part in hunger strike to protest ‘fake news’
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A section of Visva-Bharati teachers and employees led by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty on Monday took part in a day-long hunger strike to protest against a “fake'' news item involving the university published in a section of the media.

The fast was held at the compound of the ‘Sangit Bhavana’ (Institute of Dance, Drama and Music) between 8 am and 5 pm.

“Visva-Bharati strongly condemns the news published in a local newspaper which is based on some anonymous posts on social media whose authenticity was not verified by the news organisation concerned,” a statement issued by the central university said.

Though the varsity did not specify any news item, it apparently referred to an article published in a newspaper on the behaviour of certain teachers of the ‘Sangit Bhavana’.

Such news items “may harm the career and identity of the faculties as well as the students... In order to reinforce the voice of protest, Vice Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty decided to remain silent during this period (of fasting),” the statement said.

