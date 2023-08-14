Left Menu

Times Group MD Vineet Jain calls on President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:27 IST
Times Group MD Vineet Jain calls on President Murmu
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu to hand over the latest edition of Femina, which features the inspiring story of her life.

Jain presented the first copy of the Femina that carries a cover story on the President as a manifestation of women empowerment.

Last year, Murmu was elected as the first tribal president, a remarkable rise for the unassuming politician who began her career as a councillor in Odisha.

Before joining politics, Murmu worked as a primary school teacher and soon became the junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023