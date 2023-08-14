Left Menu

Introduce International Baccalaureate syllabus in govt schools after thorough study, AP CM tells officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday told officials of the Education Department to work towards introducing the International Baccalaureate IB syllabus in government schools after a thorough study.He issued these guidelines while reviewing the Education Departments activities, noting that the study should also include steps to introduce Artificial Intelligence AI as a subject in higher education.The study should serve the purpose of shaping students into world-class products in tune with the changing trends in science and technology, business, research and economic fields, Reddy said in a press release.

Introduce International Baccalaureate syllabus in govt schools after thorough study, AP CM tells officials
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday told officials of the Education Department to work towards introducing the International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools after a thorough study.

He issued these guidelines while reviewing the Education Department's activities, noting that the study should also include steps to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject in higher education.

“The study should serve the purpose of shaping students into world-class products in tune with the changing trends in science and technology, business, research and economic fields,” Reddy said in a press release. The chief minister wants students from the state to be respected across the world, he said, adding that the YSRCP government is striving to improve their creativity, unlike the TDP regime which ''neglected'' them. Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that centres of excellence for research in AI are being established to introduce foundation courses in higher education for the last semester. Further, they aim to develop world-class courses for teaching, assessment and research. Reddy told the officials to include more topics in AI with the support of reputed international academic resources such as the International Bureau and introduce those courses on a pilot basis before making them full-fledged courses.

Officials informed the CM that more than 1 lakh students have enrolled for massive open online courses (MOOCs) to learn 1.5 lakh courses and earn 5 lakh credits.

