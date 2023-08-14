Left Menu

Kraft Heinz CEO Patricio to become non-executive chair; Abrams-Rivera to become next CEO

Kraft Heinz says CEO Miguel Patricio will become non-executive chair of its board at the start of the new year, with Carlos Abrams-Rivera stepping into the top spot at the food products company at that time.Abrams-Rivera currently serves as executive vice president and president of the North America zone.

Kraft Heinz CEO Patricio to become non-executive chair; Abrams-Rivera to become next CEO
Kraft Heinz says CEO Miguel Patricio will become non-executive chair of its board at the start of the new year, with Carlos Abrams-Rivera stepping into the top spot at the food products company at that time.

Abrams-Rivera currently serves as executive vice president and president of the North America zone. He will take on the role of president of Kraft Heinz Co., effective immediately. Patricio has served as CEO since 2019 and chair since last year.

“The transition from Miguel to Carlos reflects the board's thoughtful succession planning and we are confident that the company will continue to accelerate growth with Carlos assuming the role of CEO,'' Jack Pope, lead director of the board, said in a statement on Monday.

