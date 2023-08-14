Left Menu

Maharashtra: VC of top Hindi university based in Wardha resigns

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:41 IST
The Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra has resigned, a senior official from the university said on Monday.

BS Mirge, public relations officer of the university, confirmed that Vice Chancellor Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla had resigned.

L Karunyakara, who is the senior most professor of the university, will be acting VC, Mirge told PTI.

''Professor Shukla has sent his resignation to the President (who is a visitor at the university). The reason for the resignation is not known,'' Mirge said.

Shukla's exit comes amid a controversy over his alleged chats with a woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

