EXCLUSIVE-US, Korea, Japan set to launch new steps on defense, tech at Camp David -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 01:41 IST
The United States, Japan and South Korea will launch a series of joint initiatives on technology, education and defense at a Camp David summit this Friday, according to senior U.S. administration officials.

While the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement between the nations, the countries will agree to mutual understanding about regional defense responsibilities and set up a three-way hot-line to communicate in times of crisis, the officials said.

