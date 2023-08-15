EXCLUSIVE-US, Korea, Japan set to launch new steps on defense, tech at Camp David -officials

The United States, Japan and South Korea will launch a series of joint initiatives on technology, education and defense at a Camp David summit this Friday, according to senior U.S. administration officials.

While the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement between the nations, the countries will agree to mutual understanding about regional defense responsibilities and set up a three-way hot-line to communicate in times of crisis, the officials said.

