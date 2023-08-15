50 school teachers attend I-Day event at Red Fort as special guests; say they feel excited. proud

''The patriotic fervour at the venue filled me with pride,'' said Renny George, a teacher from Bengaluru, who was among 50 school teachers who attended the 77th Independence Day function at the Red Fort on Tuesday.

These teachers were selected by the Union Ministry of Education for their outstanding dedication and commitment to the field of education.

According to the ministry, the selected educators hail from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas from across the country.

''I have always watched Independence Day event (of Red Fort) on TV and was very excited to attend it in person,'' George said.

A A Siddiqui, a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher from Chhattisgarh, said that it would not have been possible for him to witness the ceremony in person had he not got this invite. ''I am glad that my work has been recognised and I got this special opportunity. Otherwise, I would not have been able to witness this ceremony in person,'' he said. Rekha Mittapalli, a national award-winning teacher from a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Hyderabad, said attending the Independence Day ceremony was a proud moment for her.

''I was very excited to meet ministers and top officials who were here to attend the Independence Day event. I was happy to interact with fellow teachers who are as passionate about the profession as I am,'' she told PTI.

Rahul Sofat, a maths lecturer at Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in Subroto Park here, said, ''It felt really great. We were able to see the prime minister so close that we almost shook hands with him. This is my first time at the Red Fort celebrations''.

In a post on the microblogging site X, the Ministry of Education said, ''Every step we take to mould young minds is a building block for a brighter tomorrow. The presence of special invitees for this year's Independence Day ceremony, at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, fills our hearts with inspiration and pride.

''These National Awardee teachers are among many who have dedicated their lives to shaping our country's future,'' it said. These special guests attended a two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15, 2023, and their itinerary included activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation's heritage and progress.

They also visited India Gate, the War Memorial and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on August 14. Later, the teachers interacted with Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

