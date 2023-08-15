Left Menu

150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission in Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates.These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives, he said.For India to become number one in the world, the chief minister said, its citizens have to live like a family.Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:52 IST
150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 150 students from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in Delhi government schools and efforts are being made to help them lead a normal life.

Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

''Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission in Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates.

''These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives,'' he said.

For India to become number one in the world, the chief minister said, its citizens have to live like a family.

Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.

''If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world,'' he said.

More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023