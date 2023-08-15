Darul Uloom Deoband celebrates Independence Day in UP's Saharanpur

Islamic educational institution Darul Uloom Deoband has a strong link with the freedom of the country as it was created with the purpose of attaining independence from British rule, the vice chancellor of the institute said.

''We all should remember the sacrifices made by our elders for the freedom of the country,'' Vice Chairman Mohtamim Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani said at the 77th Independence Day function held here. During the Independence Day function, the national flag was unfurled and the national anthem was sung by the participants. ''We have got this freedom after a lot of hard work and sacrifices, so everyone should respect this freedom,'' Nomani said. The British indulged in a lot of oppression but Indians never tolerated it and stood up against the British rulers, he said.

Nomani said that Darul Uloom Deoband has a strong link with the freedom of the country as the purpose of its establishment was the independence of the country. ''Today is a memorable day in Indian history which should be celebrated with enthusiasm,'' he added.

Naib Mohtamim Mufti Rashid Azmee of Darul Uloom Deoband said that both Hindus and Muslims played an important role in the country's freedom, and that the history of the country's independence cannot be written without Muslims.

Everyone should remember that the dream of freedom, which came true, is the result of shared sacrifices and hard work, he said. Teachers and students of various departments of Darul Uloom Deoband participated at the event. Elsewhere in the district, too, the tricolour was hoisted on public and private establishments. Representatives of various social organisations also celebrated the day in different parts of the district with enthusiasm.

