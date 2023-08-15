DK chief Veeramani conferred Eminent Tamilian Award by TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here and as part of the Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister M K Stalin conferred the state government's Eminent Tamilian Award for 2023 on Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.

Ravi took the salute of CRPF security personnel on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. At Fort St George, Stalin inspected the guard of honour and unfurled the national flag.

Stalin, on the occasion, posted on X, previously Twitter: ''So long as you do not achieve Social Liberty, whatever freedom provided by law is of no avail to you - #BabasahebAmbedkar. As we celebrate India's journey towards independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to preserving the diverse fabric of our Union. Together, as part of #INDIA, we stand strong to safeguard our Constitution's ideals of democracy, unity, and diversity.'' After delivering his address, the Chief Minister presented the (Thagaisal Tamizhar Virudhu) award to the DK chief for his active social work from his young age, following the footsteps of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy.

In order to mark the 'economic dawn' for women due to the fare-free travel for them in government-run town buses, Stalin announced that this scheme would henceforth be known as 'Vidiyal Payanam (journey towards dawn)'. This travel would set the stage for all their further growth initiatives.

The Chief Minister also fulfilled the wish of a Class-3 student, who wanted to witness in person Stalin hoisting the national flag. The boy, who had written to the Chief Minister in this regard, alongwith his mother watched the ceremony.

A citation commended Veeramani for his work on ''uniting the Tamils and contributing greatly to the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil race.'' Born 'Sarangapani' on December 2, 1933 to Krishnasamy and Meenakshi in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, he was associated with Periyar since the 1950's. Founded by Periyar Ramasamy, Dravidar Kazhagam is the ideological parent outfit of the ruling DMK.

The Chief Minister gave away awards under various other categories including the APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2023. The Kalam award for outstanding services in scientific research was conferred on Dr W B Vasantha Kandasamy, Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore.

''She has worked extensively on transdisciplinary mathematical modelling using fuzzy and neutrosophic theories on socially relevant issues that has benefitted humanity,'' the citation read. ''In her career spanning five decades, she has stood out not just as a scientist but also as a tireless fighter of social justice in education. Dr Vasantha Kandasamy was recognised for her struggle to have the reservation policy implemented in IITs by our legendary leader, Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, who bestowed on her the Tamil Nadu government's Kalpana Chawla Award for 2006.'' The Kalpana Chawla Award for courage was awarded to N Muthamilselvi, working as a Japanese language interpreter and teacher (freelancer). Her achievements include climbing the world's highest peak Mt Everest (on May 23, 2023).

Under the CM's Best Practices Award, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency was honoured for developing mobile application and real time dashboard for managing and monitoring the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for the government school students. Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai was honoured under the same category for establishing an exclusive rehabilitation ward with 40 beds for patients who are unknown or neglected by their families.

Stalin gave away state awards under various other categories to awardees which includes police officials. In keeping with the practice, State Ministers took part in the special community mealunch programme held in state-administered temples.

State, Central government establishments, local bodies and political parties celebrated the Independence Day with traditional fervour.

