Himachal governor declares Raj Bhavan open for general public

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday formally opened the Raj Bhavan here to the general public. People will be able to visit the heritage building from 2 pm to 5 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shukla said Barnes Court, which is now the Raj Bhavan, is a British-era heritage building constructed in 1832. This building has been witness to several historical events, he said.

The governor said he endeavoured to open the Raj Bhavan to the general public in 'Amrit-Kaal' as he believed it should not just be limited to ceremonies.

According to a statement issued here, entry to the Raj Bhavan will be free for school students of the state and all children below the age of 10 years, for which they will have to show valid identity cards.

Students of universities and colleges and visitors from the state and outside will have to pay a fee of Rs 30. The entry free will be Rs 60 for foreigners, the statement said.

It added that admission will be free for persons with disabilities, and awardees at national and state levels. Soft copies of six photographs and a Raj Bhavan brochure will be provided free of cost with the admission fee.

Visitors will also be shown a short film describing the brief historical and archaeological significance of Barnes Court. At one time, 15 people will be allowed to enter the heritage building and the corresponding number will be 30 for school students, according to the statement.

On April 20 this year, President of India Droupadi Murmu officially declared the Rashtrapati Niwas, earlier known as the 'Presidential Retreat', located at Chharabra on the outskirts of Shimla city open for the general public and visitors were allowed to visit the place from April 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)