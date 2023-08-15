Free services at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday

Left Menu

Free treatment and screening or testing facilities became available at government hospitals in Maharashtra from Tuesday, officials said.An order to this effect had been issued on Saturday.All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, it said.But the order is not applicable to hospitals under the control of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Department.A complaint can be lodged on toll-free number 104 if a government hospital covered under the order charges a fee.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An order to this effect had been issued on Saturday.

All services at the hospitals run by both the state government and civic bodies will be free, it said.

But the order is not applicable to hospitals under the control of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Department.

A complaint can be lodged on toll-free number 104 if a government hospital covered under the order charges a fee. Among other things, common tests and screenings such as X-ray, ECG, blood tests and CT scans will be free. If medicines are not available at the OPD, they shall be purchased locally (by the hospital) and given to patients, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

