JU sends detailed report to UGC on student's death

The UGC had voiced dissatisfaction after getting the preliminary report from the university on the incident, labelling it as a generic report, an official of the statutory body said in Delhi.It had noted that no proactive measures have been taken by the university to curb ragging on campus.The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys hostel near the campus on August 9.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:12 IST
Jadavpur University (JU) has sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on multiple queries about alleged ragging and sexual harassment of a 17-year-old undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

Registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI that the university sent a detailed compliance report answering queries regarding alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the fresher backed by documentary evidence before the deadline of 12 am on Thursday.

''Proactive steps being taken by the university to curb the evil of ragging were extensively elaborated in our report, as sought by UGC. They have acknowledged having received the same,'' Basu said.

Basu said that another action taken report will be sent to the UGC soon and made known to the public. The UGC had voiced dissatisfaction after getting the preliminary report from the university on the incident, labelling it as a ''generic'' report, an official of the statutory body said in Delhi.

It had noted that no proactive measures have been taken by the university to curb ragging on campus.

The 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near the campus on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging. Nine people have been apprehended in this case so far, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

