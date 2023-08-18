Left Menu

Maharashtra: Question paper for recruitment exam of revenue officials leaked in Nashik; one held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with leaking the question paper of an online examination for the recruitment of revenue officials in Maharashtras Nashik city, police said on Friday. On interrogation, the man confessed that he was helping candidates by providing them answers during the examination, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with Mhasrul police station.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with leaking the question paper of an online examination for the recruitment of revenue officials in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday. The police apprehended the accused Ganesh Shamsing Gusing after they found him wandering suspiciously outside the examination centre in Panchavati area of the city on Thursday, an official said. The police retrieved two mobile phones from the accused, which had photographs of the question paper, and using these he was helping candidates appearing for the exam, he said.

They also seized a walkie-talkie set, a SIM card, headphones and a tablet from the accused, he said. On interrogation, the man confessed that he was helping candidates by providing them answers during the examination, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with Mhasrul police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

