Student accuses security officer of clicking, circulating her pic; protests erupt

We have received certain complaints in the recent past and have deputed an ombudsman, who is a retired judge, to investigate the matter, he said. Agitated students assembled on the campus Thursday night and demanded action against the accused.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:28 IST
Students of the Central University of Rajasthan demonstrated on the campus after a girl student accused the security officer of clicking and circulating her photograph without her consent. The varsity on Friday ordered an inquiry into the incident. "We will ensure that this investigation is conducted impartially and that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," Vice Chancellor Prof Anand Bhalerao said in a statement. "We have received certain complaints in the recent past and have deputed an ombudsman, who is a retired judge, to investigate the matter," he said. Agitated students assembled on the campus Thursday night and demanded action against the accused. Dalpat Singh, SHO, Bandar Sindri police station said no FIR has been registered yet in the matter.

