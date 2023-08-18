Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv urges political parties not to mislead students on NEET

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday justified the NEET based selection and admission to medical courses and urged political parties not to mislead the students.Talking to reporters after inspecting the facilities available for patients at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, she said, As a doctor, I can understand the importance and inevitability of selecting students to medical education through NEET examination.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:59 IST
Pondy Lt Guv urges political parties not to mislead students on NEET
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday justified the NEET based selection and admission to medical courses and urged political parties not to mislead the students.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the facilities available for patients at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, she said, ''As a doctor, I can understand the importance and inevitability of selecting students to medical education through NEET examination. It is a step in the right direction. More than others, I as a doctor can say that NEET is absolutely necessary.'' Replying to question, she said when IAS officers are selected through Civil service examination, why there should be objection in selecting students for medical education through an eligibility test.

The Lt Governor also requested those speaking against National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test to abstain from such campaign as students would be misled on the issue. Students from humble families were doing well in entrance test and were joining medical courses, she said.

On the sustained demand for statehood to Puducherry, Soundararajan said that the resolution adopted in this regard on the floor of the House a few months ago had been sent to the Centre. She also hit out at the previous Congress governments in the past in Puducherry for not taking positive steps to get statehood.

''The same party (Congress) was in power both at the Centre and in Puducherry in the past. But nothing was done to get statehood to the Union Territory,'' she said.

The Lt Governor said that she was discharging her duties with an intention to work for the people's welfare. ''I would only appeal to those criticising my work to refrain from making such allegations without truth.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023