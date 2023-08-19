J-K LG urges universities to adapt to new tech to make students future ready

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday advised universities to recalibrate, reform and readjust themselves to adapt to new technologies and help students succeed in the uncharted future.

Addressing the 20th foundation day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra, he said, ''It is high time we realize that the traditional learning process and education that we have known for many decades will no longer exist in the future.'' The Lt Governor also laid foundation stones for infrastructural projects worth Rs 70 crore on the occasion.

On the emergence of new technologies and its impact on the society, Sinha said the cutting-edge tools of artificial intelligence and the explosion of new technologies have brought social equality.

''It is changing the way we collect, process and utilize knowledge for a better world. This change also presents vast opportunities to every individual to grow and prosper,'' he said, advising the universities to recalibrate, reform and readjust themselves to adapt to the changes.

In the technology-driven world, he said, the recalibration in education will liberate students from conventional academic content, disciplines and train them with skills and ability to succeed in the uncharted future.

He congratulated the students, faculty and the staff members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and commended the significant contribution of the university in the education sector.

''In the last two decades, the SMVDU has nurtured students, served the knowledge economy of the country with great distinction and aspires to empower the young generation,'' he said, adding ''it is the responsibility of our universities and teaching community to prepare enlightened citizens through research, inquiry, creativity, innovation and contribute to realize the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.'' He asked the higher educational institutions and universities to aim for global excellence and competitive advantage.

''We are living in the world of surprises where the only constant in life is change. But, the biggest challenge is to prepare students for the jobs that don't yet exist. We need to provide them with skills that will remain relevant and complement the growing pace of change,'' he added.

The Lt Governor said there has been a ''tectonic shift from what we were producing as an agriculture society to now as a knowledge society''.

''Journey from raw materials to knowledge products has been phenomenal. Innovation and research will now become the soul and integral pillar of the universities,'' he said.

Describing the National Education Policy 2020 as progressive, the Lt Governor said it offers the key to unlock the vast potential of basic knowledge, applied skills, critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, creativity, innovation, lifelong learning and career skills like flexibility, adaptability as well as social and cross cultural skill.

He also stressed the need for stronger industry-academic relationship. ''In the next five years, the manufacturing will shift towards automation which means innovation and digital transformation will play a significant role.'' India has already formulated an action plan for 12 identified champion sectors that include Information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITeS), Tourism, Legal Services, Communication Services, Environment and the Education Sector, he said, adding ''I am confident India will become a unique emerging Services market and a global manufacturing hub by 2030.'' The Lt Governor also shared the unique endeavour of the Jammu University to prepare students for future jobs through 'Design your Degree programme'.

''Such reforms will empower the students to take ownership of their own career paths and make the changes they want in their careers rather than waiting to react to changes imposed on them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)